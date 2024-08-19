3 Atlanta Falcons who secured roster spots in preseason week two
These three players secured their spot on the final roster during preseason week 2.
2. Chris Blair, WR
The surprise of the preseason for me so far is the explosiveness of Chris Blair. He has been spectacular and the Atlanta Falcons may have found something in him.
Just seeing him catch a short pass and accelerate early in Saturday's game was impressive. He has made plays downfield and been the only consistent receiver. Michael Penix Jr. showed good chemistry with him and Taylor Heinicke did the same a few days ago.
If Blair can cap off his 2024 preseason with another great game, then he might not only be ready to make the final roster but could have a role during the regular season. It has been a lot of fun to watch the journeyman receiver.