3 Atlanta Falcons who will finally turn the corner in 2024
These three players for the Atlanta Falcons will finally reach their potential during the 2024 NFL Season.
The Atlanta Falcons have benefitted from many breakout players over the past few seasons. Two names that first come to mind are A.J. Terrell and Chris Lindstrom. Both players had a rough start to their careers but they quickly turned the corner and made themselves cornerstone players.
This needs to happen with a few other players this season if the Falcons want to take advantage of their talented roster. There is reason for hope since these three players will hit their potential during the upcoming season.
1. Darnell Mooney, WR
Starting off with the second-biggest free agent signing by the Falcons this offseason. Darnell Mooney has had just one good season in the NFL due to being in some awful situations with Chicago.
Finally, Mooney will have an accurate quarterback and an offensive coordinator who will prioritize getting him the ball. He is a big-play threat that can get open with speed and finesse.
If Mooney can go over 800 yards and score six touchdowns then he will have turned the proverbial corner.