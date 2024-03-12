Falcons make splash signing by bringing in wide receiver help
Falcons land more offensive help for their new quarterback Kirk Cousins after signing high-upside wide receiver.
The Atlanta Falcons have spent the most money of any team thus far and their large number will continue to rise as they have signed a coveted wide receiver to help fill their biggest need.
Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is signing a big three-year deal to land closer to home with the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to 3-year, $39 million contract
With a wide receiver group that consists of Drake London and three practice-squad players, the Atlanta Falcons needed to bring in a lot of help at the position.
Their first move to fill the position is signing former Bears receiver Darnell Mooney to a big contract.
Is this a lot of money to give a receiver who has just one season of 1,000-plus yards? Yes, but this is also a very bare free-agency class of wide receivers and Mooney is still a good player who has not been in a good situation in Chicago.
Mooney adds to a great group of offensive weapons after the signing of Kirk Cousins. The offense will look something like this:
- QB: Kirk Cousins
- RB: Bijan Robinson
- RB: Tyler Allgeier
- WR: Drake London
- WR: Darnell Mooney
- TE: Kyle Pitts
Mooney brings some speed and quickness which is certainly something this team needed in a big way.
Through his first four seasons, here are the stats he has put up:
- 2020: 16 gms, 61 rec, 631 yds, 4 TDs
- 2021: 17 gms, 81 rec, 1,055 yds, 4 TDs
- 2022: 12 gms, 40 rec, 493 yds, 2 TDs
- 2023: 15 gms, 31 rec, 414 yds, 1 TD
Darnell Mooney was expected to have big seasons in 2022 and 2023 but he disappointed. Much of it has to do with a dead offense in Chicago and an inconsistent quarterback situation.
He will now be in the best position he has been in with the Atlanta Falcons.