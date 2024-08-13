3 Biggest disappointments in Atlanta Falcons opening loss in Miami
By Nick Halden
2. Lorenzo Carter
It isn't so much anything Carter did on Friday night as it was the fact he was on the field. Even Mike Hughes wasn't in the starting lineup for a team that pulled every major contributor. Yes, the team had young unproven players on the field but Carter was the lone veteran to make a start.
Perhaps this is telling of how Atlanta views the veteran and where expectations are for edge rusher. Unsurprisingly Carter wasn't able to generate pressure and was focused on setting the edge and chasing the run.
This is what the Falcons can expect moving forward if Carter does make the final roster as expected. His inability to create pressure or get to the quarterback would appear detrimental to his starting role. One could argue this is further illustrated by the fact Atlanta put the veteran on the field on Friday night.
However, the team's complete lack of capable options and injury scare to Bralen Trice likely has Carter's roster spot on lock. The situation is still worth noting and keeping a close eye on. Carter's roster spot should be up for grabs if any capable pass rusher becomes a surprise cut.