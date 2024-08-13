3 Biggest disappointments in Atlanta Falcons opening loss in Miami
By Nick Halden
3. Nathan Rourke
Atlanta's offensive display on Friday night was ugly even by preseason standards. It wasn't as if the Falcons didn't have chances to move the ball after Penix left the lineup. The problem was two quarterbacks who didn't appear capable of hitting the broadside of a barn door. Heinicke and Rourke seemed to be competing for who could make the wildest of throws.
The bar was incredibly low for Rourke to lock up a roster spot. With the emergency quarterback rule in place, the Falcons are going to move forward with Kirk Cousins as the starter and Michael Penix Jr. as the backup.
Atlanta needed a project quarterback in the third role who isn't going to be deemed as a threat. To lock himself into this spot Rourke just needed to be something close to capable on Friday. Going 3/13 is a great way to get yourself jettisoned off a roster and out of any team's future plans.
To be fair, Rourke was often not helped by his receivers and did have a nice run to set up a possible Atlanta comeback. One moment, however, doesn't wipe away all the misses and ugly moments in what was a letdown of a debut.