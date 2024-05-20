3 Biggest positions of concern for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the summer
By Nick Halden
2. Corner
A.J. Terrell remains a bit of a mystery when it comes to the level of production you can expect. Two years ago he was one of the best corners in the game and had an argument as the best considering the degree of difficulty and what was around him. Fast forward a year later and Terrell was a solid starter but far from the star player he had set expectations of being.
This is part of why the Falcons are yet to pay the corner long term his ceiling and consistent level of production are confusing. Even if you believe that Terrell is going to be the best version of himself there is an injury history to be concerned about as well.
Leading us to the depth behind Terrell the Falcons projected starters would be Terrell, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips. Both young corners are exciting but they have both had their struggles. Counting on all three as your most proven pieces in the secondary is a bit of a concern.
While it isn't as dire of a need as the pass rush the team should still have a healthy level of apprehension. Especially when you look and consider the number of top receivers and quarterbacks the team will play in 2024.