3 Biggest strengths on Atlanta Falcons roster
By Nick Halden
1. Offensive line
If Kaleb McGary can recapture his 2022 level of play this has a chance to be the best offensive line in the league. From left to right your 2024 starters are expected to be Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary. This argues Atlanta's strongest unit heading into the season.
However, this was the expectation in 2023 as well and the line struggled early in pass protection. With an aging Kirk Cousins, they cannot afford to get off to another slow start. McGary is the only possible liability barring Jake Matthews aging overnight.
Matthew Bergeron and Drew Dalman are two of the most underrated linemen in the league. With short careers on a bad team, this doesn't come as a surprise. This season has the chance to change this with Cousins bringing far more attention to the Falcons.
Chris Lindstrom has an argument as the best guard in the league. Who is around him or how well the offense is clicking doesn't matter. Lindstrom is the most reliable player on the roster and has already been given a well-deserved extension. Atlanta's offensive line is set up to be a strong unit beyond just this season.