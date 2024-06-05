3 Biggest strengths on Atlanta Falcons roster
By Nick Halden
2. Quarterback
Is there an argument for any other team having a deeper quarterback room? Set aside what you saw from Taylor Heinicke last season, look at the veteran's ceiling and what he has been in his career. That is who is expected to be Atlanta's emergency option at quarterback right now. Last year a player who consistently started now is going to be your third option on the roster.
Kirk Cousins is a borderline top-ten quarterback and this team's unquestioned starter. Michael Penix Jr. is a top-ten pick this franchise clearly believes is going to turn into a franchise quarterback. Those are your three options heading into the summer.
Atlanta's depth at the position is a reaction to watching two seasons of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. One could argue that spending so many resources on a position that only allows one starter is a mistake. However, it does work in Atlanta's favor long term and in case of injury.
Kirk Cousins is coming off a season-ending injury and could need to be eased back into the lineup. Having Penix and Heinicke on your roster affords you the ability to do this if needed.