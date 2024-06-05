3 Biggest strengths on Atlanta Falcons roster
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's weapons
It is rare to see a team with a group as talented as Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson all on their rookie contracts. The much-maligned decision of consistently taking first-round skill players finally has a chance to pay off in the 2024 season.
You have a quarterback that is going to give you the final answer on each of these players. London and Pitts are the obvious players who stand to benefit from the addition of Cousins. Bijan Robinson's impact in the passing game and ability to not face a stacked box will both change based on the quarterback as well.
Atlanta added Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney were added as well behind Atlanta's primary weapons. For the first time since Julio Jones left, the team has primary targets and enough offensive depth at every position.
Zac Robinson's time with the Rams shows us that this team is going to highly prioritize putting the ball in the hands of Robinson, London, and Pitts. Atlanta's stars are no longer going to be decoys or used consistently as blockers. Atlanta's talent at the skill positions is finally going to be used correctly and give this team a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.