3 biggest worries for the Atlanta Falcons after brutal week 1 loss
There wasn't much to like about how the Atlanta Falcons came out and played in their opening game of the 2024 season.
Losing to six field goals is something you never want to see in the NFL, especially when you spent all offseason trying to avoid games like this. While there are still 16 games left in the season, we still have some big worries about this team. Let's take at a look at a few of them.
1. Kirk Cousins' health
The most obvious storyline from week one was the Atlanta Falcons' attempt at covering up the not-so-healthy Kirk Cousins.
We all know that the new quarterback is coming off a torn Achilles. Everything we heard from the Falcons was that their big free-agent signing was full-go from snap one of training camp. Well, it is hard to hide that on a Sunday afternoon.
It wasn't a coincidence that Zac Robinson threw out all the under-center plays for Sunday's game. They wanted to keep their QB static which resulted in a static offense. This offense would have looked a lot different with a healthy quarterback.
