3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons coming out of the bye
This has felt like a much-needed bye week for the Atlanta Falcons. The team started off the season hot but now they are down in the dumps after dropping three inexcusable games. It has been a tough past month for the Dirty Birds.
The good news? Everything is still there for the taking in the NFC South. With the Buccaneers losing to the 49ers on Sunday, the winner of the Falcons, Saints game this coming Sunday will determine who holds first place in the division. Win that game and you are in a good spot.
Huge issues arise if you lose. The Saints would then have a good hold on the NFC South—a fact that none of us want. This really could be the season for the Falcons on Sunday.
There is still a good portion of the season left but considering how the Falcons have played, things wouldn't exactly look bright (not that they do right now).
Transitioning to the point of this article, with seven games remaining, big things can happen for the team. Here are three bold predictions for the Falcons as they finish out their regular season.