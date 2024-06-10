3 bold trades that would make Atlanta Falcons contenders in 2024
These blockbuster trades would make the Falcons ready for a postseason run.
3. Falcons trade for Rams CB Derion Kendrick
Raheem Morris knows Derion Kendrick well; he has coached him his whole career and could be interested in trading for him to help bolster an uncertain position in Atlanta.
Kendrick has never been a star but he has talent and experience. Even if the Falcons see Clark Phillips as the starter, adding the former Georgia Bulldog should be a move they pursue. This defense is one CB injury away from being a wreck and this trade would fix that.
The Rams have buried their former starter on their depth chart after they added Tre'Davious White and Darius Williams this offseason. He is expendable and the Falcons can take advantage of that.