3 Brilliant moves the Atlanta Falcons should make
1. Agree to a long-term extension with CB A.J. Terrell ASAP
The Atlanta Falcons have now locked down their two first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft with the five-year extension of Chris Lindstrom and the three-year re-signing of Kaleb McGary—their next extension needs to be their 2020 first-round pick, A.J. Terrell.
I say this for a couple of reasons, the first, and most obvious being that players are getting paid more and more each year. It is usually best to be aggressive when extending your franchise cornerstones. The market value for top-tier corners will only go up between now and when Terrell becomes an unrestricted free agent (2024 if his fifth-year option is declined, 2025 if it is exercised).
We know it will cost a lot, potentially around $100 million with about an average of $20 million per year, but it beats waiting until the deadline.
The other reason is that it opens up the possibilities for the future. Outside of Terrell, and possibly Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons don't have an impact player due for free agency in 2024. Extending Terrell would allow the team to focus on bringing in new faces next offseason.