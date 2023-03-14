Falcons re-sign RT Kaleb McGary on a steal of a deal
The Atlanta Falcons have brought back their breakout right tackle from 2022 as they re-sign Kaleb McGary to a three-year contract.
For a while there it looked like McGary would be packing his bags and be on his way out the door but Terry Fontenot somehow convinced him to sign a very reasonable deal to stay in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons bring back RT Kaleb McGary on three year, $34.5 million contract
Kaleb McGary is signing a contract to stay with the Atlanta Falcons and the deal seems like less than he could have gotten elsewhere.
McGary, through the first three years of his career, struggled mightily, so the Falcons ended up declining his fifth-year option last offseason. He proceeded to have a breakout campaign in 2022 and set himself up for a big payday.
There were questions on whether the Falcons might franchise tag him to keep him around for another year. Obviously, they didn’t and it seemed inevitable that he would be looking for a new team but somehow Terry Fontenot got him to come back for just over $11 million per year.
He was a dominant run-blocker this past season, so he fits the offense very well. He also improved as a pass protector.
One of his fellow right tackles who was due for free agency, Mike McGlinchey (who is also Matt Ryan’s cousin), landed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos.
Honestly, I would rather have McGary on the Falcons, especially considering their style of play. It is honestly shocking how much more McGlinchey signed for and it really puts into perspective just how good of a deal this is for Atlanta.
This may just be the team’s best value signing so far. I cannot understate how important this signing is and it really opens up more options for them in the upcoming draft.