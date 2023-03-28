3 Brilliant moves the Atlanta Falcons should make
2. Make an aggressive move for a top-tier pass-rushing prospect in draft
The Falcons have struggled more than anyone when it comes to finding a franchise pass rusher. These are desperate times, and as they say, desperate times, call for desperate measures.
Atlanta holds the eighth-overall pick in the upcoming draft and luckily for them, quarterbacks are going to go early and often, meaning guys like Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson could slip within reach.
Let's say the Cardinals make a trade with a quarterback-needy team, which results in quarterbacks being drafted with picks one, two, three, and four. Well, then whoever the Falcons see as the top pass rusher will only be separated from them by the Seahawks, Lions, and Raiders. I am saying it right now, if they fall in love with one of the pass rushers, they need to be certain that they will land him by offering enough to the Seahawks, or whoever, to trade up and land said player.
I would even strongly consider trading with the Colts at three because this team needs a franchise pass rusher. Landing one is worth two first-round picks and more, so Atlanta needs to be extremely aggressive and not risk losing their top player to another team.