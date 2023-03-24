Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
Projecting the first round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft
The days are flying by and before any of us know it draft week will be upon us. It is one of the most exciting times for any NFL fan as it brings so much drama to the TV screen.
Obviously, this is an Atlanta Falcons website but sometimes you need to see how the draft plays out to get a full picture of why the team makes a certain decision. In this mock draft, the Falcons nab a University of Georgia star and then they seize the opportunity to trade back into the first round to grab another defensive lineman who falls further than anyone expects.
It would be a perfect situation, but let's get right to it, starting with the first-overall pick that now belongs to the NFC South rival, Carolina Panthers.
If I was placing a bet on the first-overall pick, my money would go on C.J. Stroud. The Panthers new head coach Frank Reich has a love for big quarterbacks, which would eliminate Bryce Young. Then there is a video of new QB coach Josh McCown giving a glowing report of Stroud.
Everything is just signaling toward the Ohio State quarterback going first following Carolina's blockbuster trade.