3 Day two draft needs the Atlanta Falcons should be focused on
By Nick Halden
2. Additional weapons for Kirk Cousins
There is no fixing however Kirk Cousins may or may not feel about the Atlanta Falcons taking a quarterback 8th overall weeks after signing him. Still, the Falcons could ease the discomfort a bit by adding another weapon to their already exciting offense.
You have a great trio in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but the team lacks depth if they deal with a serious injury. Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore could be great depth pieces but neither a proven players capable of being primary targets.
Atlanta needs to look to add a receiver capable of competing with Moore and Mooney for the third receiver role. Give the Falcons credit for adding players with high upside but if they want to truly fix the position they need to make 1-2 more additions with the chance of making an impact.
Kirk Cousins has consistently elevated his primary targets and that should be the case with Pitts and London. Give the veteran one more player who can be the forgotten man, there are a myriad of receivers still on the board that will be well within Atlanta's reach.