3 Falcons free agent signings that don't make any sense
These signings don't add up for the Atlanta Falcons.
2. Charlie Woerner, TE
This signing caught fans off guard, especially when they saw that he signed a three-year, $12 million contract. That is a significant chunk of change for a guy who is limited as a receiving threat.
Every team needs a good blocking tight end, which is exactly what Charlie Woerner is. However, not many commit three years and eight figures to them. There are usually cheaper options out there.
Woerner is going to be a good piece for Zac Robinson but it also wasn't necessary to throw $12 million at him. Instead, they could have found a different free agent, drafted one, or kept Jonnu Smith.