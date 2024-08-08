3 Falcons we cannot wait to see in first preseason game vs. Dolphins
Miami is the site for the first preseason game for the Atlanta Falcons. The Dirty Birds will look to find those stars in the depth of the roster as they look to whittle down their roster over these next few weeks.
Most eyes will be on a few specific players to start Friday's game. Kirk Cousins won't play as he looks to return to full health before week one, meaning a certain rookie will get the start.
Let's look at a few players who will capture fans' excitement as they watch the first action of the year.
Three Falcons we cannot wait to see play on Friday
Michael Penix Jr., QB
That certain rookie quarterback is none other than Michael Penix Jr., the eighth pick in April's draft.
During training camp so far, Penix has been a stud. He has kept the gunslinging mentality that made him an unstoppable force in college. While we won't see him start during the regular season, we will see him often over the three preseason games.
This is the time to get your eyes on him. It could be a few years before we see him winning meaningful games wearing red and black.
Casey Washington, WR
After the injury to Rondale Moore, Casey Washington becomes even more important. This is more than just an excitement to see the rookie play, this is watching someone who will be an important piece in this offense.
I wrote about it earlier but Washington's climb to the league is reminiscent of Zac Robinson's star rookie receiver from last year, Puka Nacua. Obviously, putting Puka expectations on a guy is not fair but he has the talent to be a surprise contributor for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons.
Expect to see him on the field a lot; he needs the experience and opportunity to make an impact as he gets ready for the regular season.
JD Bertrand, LB
JD Bertrand might not be the name you expected but he has been a defensive playmaker during training camp thus far. Now it is time to see him make an impact on the field under the lights.
This kid does not lack physicality at a position you need it. He has been often used as a blitzer in training camp and has made plays happen. Expect to see him charging up the middle a few times this weekend as he competes for playing time with Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, and Troy Andersen.