Falcons must sign this Pro Bowl receiver after Rondale Moore injury
The Atlanta Falcons were looking to get big production out of wide receiver Rondale Moore. They traded last year's starting quarterback Desmond Ridder for the speedster receiver but, unfortunately, he has gone down with what appears to be a significant injury.
The outlook for the new receiver does not look good and while we don't want to speculate, anything that isn't a season-ending injury would be shocking.
The reality is the Falcons won't be able to replace his speed. You don't find 4.28 speed out on the open market too often, so we must move on to the next best option. Fortunately, there is a stud receiver still on the market who would help limit the damage of losing Moore.
Falcons must sign Hunter Renfrow following Rondale Moore's injury
Hunter Renfrow has been the exact opposite player that Rondale Moore has been. When you look at him, the last thing you would think is football player.
However, Renfrow has defied the odds throughout his football career. Despite only running a 4.59 forty, he has made a living in the NFL as a reliable weapon who can also return punts. And now the Falcons need to sign him.
While he hasn't been the Pro Bowl player we saw in 2021, he is still relatively young and has a lot to offer any team. If he can clear up the fumbles that have plagued him these past two years, then this would be a significant signing for the Dirty Birds.
He wouldn't necessarily take over Moore's role but he would give Kirk Cousins another weapon after the apparent loss of the speedster.
Terry Fontenot needs to get this done because he can't rely on Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington, and KhaDarel Hodge to step up and be the number three receivers. The former Clemson Tiger can be just that and help take pressure off of those three depth pieces.