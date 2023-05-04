3 Falcons who have been downright disrespected this offseason
The media has spent most of the offseason attacking the Atlanta Falcons. The two headliners have been the saga with Lamar Jackson and their decision to draft a generational running back in the first round. The Lamar situation, however, has definitely taken the cake.
Through all of this, there have been a few players who have been absolutely disrespected by those in the media—and by fans too.
It has been hard to watch because the players haven't done anything to attract this disrespect. They have put their head down and gone to work while everyone yaps about how the Falcons need to get this player or that player.
Those who cover the NFL can be harsh, there is no doubt about that. They like to overlook players and their talent just to push their narrative, which, let's be honest, is really bad. Sometimes it is hard to figure out how some of these people got their job.
In the end, these three players will go out and prove everyone wrong; after all, it is what you do on the field that speaks the loudest. Here are the three Atlanta Falcons who have been disrespected this offseason.