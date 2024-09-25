3 Falcons who have been huge disappointments so far in the 2024 season
We expected a lot more from these three players through three weeks.
1. Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom has had an uneven season through three games. The usually dominant right guard has given up way too many explosive plays to his opponents, something we are not used to seeing.
All of us expect Lindstrom to be the best player on this team. That is a credit to him and what he has done in the past. We hold him to a much higher standard than the other four linemen.
Whether it has been holding penalties or failing to secure a block, there have been plays in each game that he would like to have back. That being said, he has been expected to shut down Cam Heyward, Jalen Carter, and Chris Jones in back-to-back-to-back weeks. He should benefit from playing against weaker NFC South defensive lines over the next few weeks.