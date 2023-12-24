3 Atlanta Falcons who must step up to beat the Indianapolis Colts
3 Falcons who must step up to keep playoff hopes alive
The Atlanta Falcons, someway, somehow, are still in the thick of the playoff push—at least statistically. Some might argue that they aren't simply because of who they play and how they have been performing.
Either way, there is no denying the fact that anything can happen in the final three weeks. If the Falcons win-out then they have a better-than-a-coin-flip chance at making their first postseason since the 2017 NFL Season.
If they want to give themselves that chance, these three Falcons must step up, beginning with their week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
1. Arthur Smith
Let's be frank here, Arthur Smith has not done his job. His job was to come in and lead a dynamic offense with his dynamic weapons. Instead, we have watched an underperforming offense that has been the crux of the team.
The Falcons will not win any of their final three games if Smith does not figure something out. He is the key to all of this and he has to get his offense in the endzone more.
The defense can't hold the opponent to ten or fewer points every week, and even if they could would the Falcons even win?