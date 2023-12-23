Atlanta Falcons: 6 coaches who could replace Arthur Smith
With so much doubt about Arthur Smith's future with the Atlanta Falcons, here are six coaches who could take over the team in the coming months
Will Arthur Smith get fired? That is the question going through every Atlanta Falcons fan's mind right now.
We have been watching a team that is reliant on their defense despite their leader being a supposed offensive mastermind. That offensive prowess has yet to show up and his third year is about to end. There is no reason to think it will ever show up.
So, the next step would be to look for a new coach. There are plenty of candidates out there, here are the six names I would monitor closely over the upcoming months.
1. Ryan Nielsen - Falcons DC
This might be the first name that pops into everyone's mind, and for good reason. Without Ryan Nielsen, the Atlanta Falcons would be fighting for the first-overall pick right now. He has done an incredible job with his side of the ball since being hired in the offseason.
Hiring a head coach from the outside would likely result in Nielsen either leaving or being ousted—that is just how things work, unfortunately. However, if you hire him to be the head coach then you have him secured for the foreseeable future.
Players love him, his scheme and coaching have been tremendous, he has high energy, and he has produced results. He is a strong candidate to be the Falcons' HC next year.