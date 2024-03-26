3 Falcons who should lose their starting job during the NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons may elect to replace these current starters in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Lorenzo Carter, Sam Linebacker
While they were being led by a different coach, we saw Arnold Ebiketie drop into coverage 72 times last season. The Falcons should have confidence in the third-year player to be their weak-side linebacker as he continues his development.
The strong side is a different story, Lorenzo Carter would be the starter as of right now. He is nothing more than a solid rotational piece. We have often seen edge rushers mocked to the Falcons in the first round—easily the most likely outcome.
The Falcons need to get more juice and depth off the edge, adding a player like Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu would put the depth chart in its rightful order.