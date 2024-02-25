3 first-round mistakes that continue to haunt the Atlanta Falcons
The three first-round picks that continue to haunt the Atlanta Falcons years later
1 of 3
1. Falcons trade up for Takkarist McKinley (26th overall, 2017)
Coming off of the most gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss in NFL history, the Atlanta Falcons were looking to juice up their pass rush. They held the 31st pick but flipped spots with the Seahawks.
The Falcons took UCLA pass rusher Takk McKinley and the fireworks immediately started.
His most entertaining moment came on the draft stage and he also later criticized the Falcons and then-GM Thomas Dimitroff for not trading him for a second-round pick.
To make it all worse, T.J. Watt was taken four picks later. This one will always haunt this franchise.