3 first-round risks the Atlanta Falcons should avoid in 2024 NFL Draft
Here are a few risks that the Atlanta Falcons cannot make during the 2024 NFL Draft.s
The Atlanta Falcons haven't been overly risky in the NFL Draft with Terry Fontenot at the helm.
While they used the fourth pick on a tight end and the eighth pick on a running back, those two players were seen as generational, can't-miss prospects. In other words, they made the least risky move possible.
With Arthur Smith gone, we could see a change in strategy and that could include more risk. While playing things risky can be beneficial, the Falcons need to avoid taking these risks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Falcons shouldn't risk trading for an active player
You often hear analysts talk about the rookie-contract quarterback approach which allows you to sign or trade for high-priced free agents because your QB is on a cheap deal.
Well, the Falcons just paid a quarterback handsomely so they don't have as much freedom as a team like the Houston Texans do.
In addition to that, you have Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson who will all need new deals over the next four years. This team needs to bring in players via the draft, not via trade, so they can stay financially flexible.