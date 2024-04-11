3 players the Falcons could trade during draft season
These three players could be on the move during draft season for the Falcons.
Things always get crazy during the NFL Draft. Teams are moving all around the draft board and players are moving all around the country.
You often see players who were not expected to get traded ending up traded because a team lands a player who they were not expecting to be available when their pick was due.
While the Falcons do not have any clear-cut trade pieces, there are are few players who could get traded if things play out just right. Here are three names to keep an eye on.
1. Richie Grant, S
Richie Grant's career has been rocky thus far. The former second-round pick was replaced late last season with a player who was taken in the seventh round. His career as a starting safety is over in Atlanta.
The Falcons need to look for a complement to Jessie Bates on day two and that should come at the expense of Grant. Grant's trade value is going to be nothing more than a sixth-round pick—if that. If they can get anything then they should be happy.