3 former Falcons players who might be done in the NFL
1. Julio Jones, WR
The great Julio Jones has had a rough go of it since being traded to the Tennessee Titans three years ago. He has struggled to stay on the field, which will likely keep him off the field from here on out.
It has been a legendary career for the franchise icon which will ultimately land him in Canton. He has always been the most hardworking, unselfish player in the league.
It is unfortunate that his career has likely ended on a hit to the head during a playoff game with the Philadelphia Eagles which ended up being an embarrassing loss. Maybe he can latch on with another team later in the year, but I don't see a team taking a chance on him with how things have gone recently. Not to mention, the veteran receiver may be content with ending his career after 13 seasons.