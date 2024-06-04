3 former Falcons players who might be done in the NFL
Former Falcons who have likely played their final snap on an NFL field.
2. Russell Gage, WR
Russell Gage, who was mentored by the great Julio Jones, has been yet another player who has failed to have consistent success after leaving Atlanta.
Gage came into his own as a late-round draft pick after an underwhelming career at LSU. He developed into a good player and became Matt Ryan's top wide receiver during the 2021 season.
After his time in Atlanta, he joined Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. He had a solid first season but sustained a season-ending injury this time last year. The Bucs decided to move on from him and he remains a free agent.