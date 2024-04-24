8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Matt Ryan officially retired this week. The legendary quarterback signed a one-day contract with the Atlanta Falcons who then posted a heartfelt message on social media.
Matt Ryan has often been the crux of jokes and ridicule—even by his Falcons fans. However, those who truly know football know what kind of player Matty Ice was. It has taken a couple of years of poor quarterback play for many fans to see how great he truly was.
Anyway, after a legendary player retires, the next step is Canton, Ohio—the resting spot of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There has to be a place for Matt Ryan in the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2028.
Year in and year out he was the most underrated player in the league. He played on many bad teams and it hurt his public perception.
That is why I am here as I compiled many reasons why Matty Ice deserves to have his bust in Canton come 2028.