3 Former Falcons still searching for a new landing spot as week 1 nears
By Nick Halden
3. Logan Woodside
How did Logan Woodside never make a start under Arthur Smith? When you look at the quarterback evaluations and play of Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder it is hard to believe the veteran could be any worse.
Woodside is a veteran who is likely to find a role either on a practice squad or as an emergency quarterback. While his talent is never going to force him into the lineup it is enough to continue to stick around as a 3rd or 4th option.
For Atlanta, it was an obvious decision to cut ties with all of Arthur Smith's quarterbacks and start fresh. This includes Woodside even if the veteran was given very little chance during his time in Atlanta.
Overall there are few Falcons of note still sitting in free agency with only a handful of notable names still searching for landing spots. With the cap space Atlanta has opened in recent weeks, it will be interesting to watch if the team considers making a final move to help their playoff push.
With the recent additions of Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon, it is clear the front office will continue to evaluate and search for every chance to get better.