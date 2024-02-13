3 free agents Falcons could steal from division rivals and own the NFC South
The division's free agents are some of the best available this year.
1. Mike Evans -- Tampa Bay WR
Is this totally realistic? Maybe not. But where's the fun in that. Evans has mentioned wanting to return to Tampa Bay – where he's spent the last decade putting up 1,000 yard seasons – and the Falcons aren't exactly short on pass-catching talent already. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson are about as good a skill position core as any in the NFL, but the production after that isn't nearly as impressive. Even with all those guys on the field at once, the Falcons would benefit from another stud wide receiver to pair across from London. A lot obviously depends on who's throwing the ball next year – right now, getting any big time free agent wideout to commit to Atlanta's pair of Desmond Ridder/Taylor Heinicke is a tough ask. But if it's suddenly Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? Suddenly, the vision's there. There are probably more realistic paths ahead of the Falcons, but getting Evans to Atlanta would be the coup of the offseason.