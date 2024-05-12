3 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should make a priority this summer
By Nick Halden
3. Justin Simmons
Even with roster cuts it would be a stretch to get both Justin Simmons and Howard. However, the team should attempt the move to fix what is a young and concerning secondary. Jessie Bates is locked in and worth every penny of his contract thus far.
Grant or Hellams are the options starting opposite of Bates and neither has given reason to believe they are going to be reliable options. Grant was a complete mess and unable to finish plays or locate the ball consistently. Moving on from Grant wouldn't be a surprise either in camp or in the first round of cuts in the preseason.
Hellams is a bit more interesting in that he has shown flashes of being a capable starter. Still, Simmons is an accomplished and proven player that can be brought in on a short-term deal taking the pressure off Hellams and giving the Falcons one of the better safety tandems in the league.
The problem here is going to be cost vs. production and what the Falcons believe the safety has left in the tank. Between the two positions, it is clear that Howard would be more important and impactful. Simmons should be a player the Falcons look at only if they believe they have already done all they can to fix the pass rush and corner position.