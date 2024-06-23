3 free agents the Atlanta Falcons will have interest in next year
The Atlanta Falcons have spent a lot of money these past two offseasons picking up players like Jessie Bates III, Kirk Cousins, David Onyemata, and Darnell Mooney. This means they aren't scheduled to be in the top half of the league in cap space in 2025 (Spotrac has them sitting at 21st).
Moves will be made by Terry Fontenot before then to gather as much cap space as he possibly can.
Many high-profile names are headed for the open market. Some will end up getting franchise tagged or extended but, for now, here are some names who could interest the Falcons.
1. WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins has been a name that I have been adamantly linking to the Atlanta Falcons. He was headed for the open market this offseason but the Bengals placed a franchise tag on him. With that being said, it sounds like his days are limited with the team that drafted him.
The Falcons are a good destination even after their additions this year. Higgins' agent also represents players like Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, and the former Bengal and current Falcon Jessie Bates III. Those connections can't be overlooked.
If the Falcons don't get significant production from their top two receivers this season then Higgins will have a bullseye on him.