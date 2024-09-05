3 interesting observations from the Falcons week 1 depth chart
The Atlanta Falcons released their first depth chart of the 2024 regular season. The team will begin a highly anticipated season by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. It will be a tough test against an interesting team.
For the most part, the first depth chart doesn't bring many surprises. This roster was clear cut but there are still some interesting components that we'll cover here.
Observations from the Falcons week 1 depth chart
1. Still-developing RB Avery Williams listed ahead of rookie Jase McClellan
Avery Williams was a big unknown before the final roster was released. The cornerback-turned-wide receiver is coming off a season-ending injury and is still learning the offensive position.
Meanwhile, Jase McClellan looked good during his first preseason. He showed patience and explosion as he won the spot over Carlos Washington Jr. It made for an interesting storyline of who would enter the game if Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier needed a break. Well, according to the first depth chart, Williams will be the first reserve RB.
Nevertheless, depth charts don't mean everything. Williams and McClellan are different players who will be used sparingly in different situations. Expect the veteran to be a do-it-all playmaker while the rookie is used in a more traditional role.
2. Zach Harrison is ready for a breakout season
The depth chart lists three starters on the defensive line—Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Zach Harrison.
For Harrison to be listed with the two other veterans tells us all we need to know, he is ready for a massive season. Considering how deep this position is, it is no small task to be listed as a starter. Expect the second-year player to have a massive season.
3. Avery Williams is back as the primary return man, Ray-Ray McCloud III expected to be important offensive piece
I am excited to see Avery Williams back on the field. He had a fantastic 2022 season that deserved more recognition. His job looked to be in jeopardy after the Falcons signed veteran wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III who has spent his career returning punts.
However, it appears the Falcons didn't sign him to play on special teams, they signed him to be a big part of the offense as a slot receiver. McCloud isn't even listed as the backup returner—that spot went to starting cornerback Mike Hughes.
All around, the coaching staff did a great job putting players where they are most likely to succeed. Hopefully, it will translate to the field on Sunday.