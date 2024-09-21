3 Kansas City Chiefs the hype outweighs reality heading into Atlanta
By Nick Halden
3. Carson Steele
One of the best stories of the Kansas City Chiefs preseason has quickly fizzled out. Steele has been on the field out of need for the Chiefs and responded by creating turnovers and delivering underwhelming production. Steele was a great story but isn't a threat to Atlanta.
There is a reason the Chiefs brought back Kareem Hunt early this week to help step in for their injured starter. With the Chiefs primary back expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Hunt is the most likely to step in and take starting reps.
The question is how ready the back will be on such short notice. Atlanta is likely to see a lot of Steele on Sunday night. Giving Atlanta a great chance to shut down the run and force Mahomes to beat them.
If the Chiefs can run the ball on Atlanta without their starting back it is a major cause for concern. Atlanta's run defense has the excuse in Philly of facing an elite back and a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who presents a unique blend of speed and power. Being unable to stop this duo is understandable, being unable to stop a banged-up Chiefs' rushing attack is a completely different story.