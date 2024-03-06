3 key defensive free agents the Falcons could pursue during free agency
Here are 3 key free agents the Atlanta Falcons should pursue who would bring immediate value to their roster.
3. Stephon Gilmore's presence could bolster secondary for the Atlanta Falcons
There is a free agent defensive back who should be available who is highly decorated and is one of the greatest to ever play the position. The 33-year old 12-year veteran is a Super Bowl champion, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 2-time NFL First Team All-Pro, and 5-time Pro Bowl selection who can have a profound impact in any team's locker room.
Stephon Gilmore would be an excellent addition to this team, especially for Lake. Gilmore would be the perfect player for young defensive backs Terrell and Clark Phillips III to learn from as he can also serve as an extension of Lake on the field.
Lake has an extensive history of coaching and developing defensive backs at the professional and college levels. He and Gilmore could be a match made in football heaven as his addition would give the Falcons one of the top groups of defensive backs.
Gilmore has accomplished about everything a cornerback can achieve in the NFL and he has done it at an elite level. Who better to convey Lakje's message and to be his voice on the field?
Gilmore has developed into one of the best cornerbacks to ever grace an NFL field and a lot that has to do with instincts and film study. Gilmore is cerebral and before the ball snaps he already knows a wide receiver's tendencies, knows what quarterbacks are looking to do out of certain formations, understands the importance of field positioning, understands offensive formations and coverage schemes, and how to use it to his advantage.
The more experience a cornerback gets, the more they memorize and the more it becomes natural and instinctive for them and Gilmore is the prototypical model of consistency. Gilmore can also show the young guys how to properly be a professional, be accountable, and how to be a team player.
His interception totals may have declined over the past few seasons but that's only because opposing quarterbacks are thinking twice before throwing it in his direction.
Gilmore is also a technical master and a fantastic open-field tackler who can provide support in the run game as well. This would be a huge under-the-radar signing if general manager Terry Fontenot can work his magic and pull it off.