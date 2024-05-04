3 massive failures the Atlanta Falcons had on draft week
Here are a few failures the Atlanta Falcons had during draft week
2. Not preparing for the inevitable post-draft questions from media
This expands upon the last one, the Atlanta Falcons were not prepared for the barnstorm that was them taking Michael Penix Jr. It has been a madhouse and these are the times when press conferences can take some heat off.
Or put some extra heat on... As the Falcons have done.
Mentioning the words "four or five years" when talking about Penix starting was bad enough but to then mention how you wanted to fill a position of need but never had the opportunity to because of not wanting to "reach" when elite prospects were sitting right there in the first two rounds—that is something that should be kept behind closed doors.
Instead, you should be going to the usual "we love the guys we have" statement. Only bad things can happen when you pull back the curtain while the media is looking to berate you.
Much like Cousins' introductory press conference, there seemed to be a lack of preparation which is a big failure.