3 massive failures the Atlanta Falcons had on draft week
Here are a few failures the Atlanta Falcons had during draft week
3. Failing to take advantage of the defensive freefall in round one
Interestingly enough when you look back on the draft, drafting Michael Penix Jr. at pick eight was less of a "reach" than drafting any defender. By the time the first defender was taken off the board (Laiatu Latu at pick 15), Michael Penix Jr. would have undoubtedly been gone.
Reports following the first round came out that the Falcons tried to trade back into the first round and then recent videos of the Jets' draft room revealed that the Falcons were attempting to make the massive jump back into the top ten.
This would have been for a defensive prospect, likely Laiatu Latu. While the fact that they were trying to trade back into the first round is a good sign, they should have made it happen because you could have landed the best defensive player in the draft in the mid-teens.
It would have required a lot of capital but it also would have landed you the best prospect on the defense after you selected the quarterback of the future. It is the same idea that the Texans had last year when they nabbed C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.—just different circumstances.