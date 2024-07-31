3 most disappointing players early in Atlanta Falcons training camp
Players are finally back on the field as they train and compete to make a final 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons that will have higher expectations than we have seen in some time.
Early reports out of training camp have been overly positive. Kirk Cousins has been slinging it around to his new receivers while Michael Penix Jr., for the most part, has been excellent. Kyle Pitts has also been an oft-mentioned player who finally looks healthy and explosive.
However, not everyone can practice at an All-Star level. Let's look at three players we expected more out of early in training camp.
1. Rondale Moore, WR
While Raheem Morris has talked about Rondale Moore starting to heat up, that doesn't change the fact that he has been absent from the first-team offense.
Going into camp, he was expected to be a starter who would line up all over the field as a dynamic speedster. Instead, his expected space on the depth chart has been occupied by Ray-Ray McCloud and he has found himself below guys like Josh Ali and Austin Mack.
Throw in the fact that the Falcons just signed veteran James Washington and you can see the early writing on the wall for the Desmond Ridder-trade compensation.