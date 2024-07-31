3 most disappointing players early in Atlanta Falcons training camp
2. Clark Phillips III, CB
Clark Phillips finished his rookie year as the starting outside cornerback opposite of star A.J. Terrell. Early this offseason, the coaching staff talked about the confidence they had in Phillips keeping his role going into his second season.
Nevertheless, the early reps have gone to Mike Hughes. It looks like things have changed at a position the Falcons failed to address during the draft.
Hughes was good for this team last season, but he was in the slot where he could use his physicality as what often felt like an extra linebacker. Moving him outside negates a lot of his upside. Put two and two together and things aren't looking good early for the sophomore corner.
Size has always been the 'yeah, but' of Clark Phillips. Is this new coaching staff just not confident in starting the six-foot-nine corner as the number-two corner? The next few weeks will tell us a lot.