3 most disappointing players early in Atlanta Falcons training camp
3. DeMarcco Hellams, S
DeMarcco Hellams is in a remarkably similar situation as his fellow draft-class mate. Phillips took over for a talented veteran in Jeff Okudah as a late-round rookie, while Hellams took over for Richie Grant. It is mirrored situations in the secondary.
Much like the young corner, we thought the former Alabama leader would keep his job as a starter in the secondary. Instead, he has found himself further down on the depth chart.
Richie Grant, who was last year's primary starter, has taken his job back. Raheem Morris sang his praises after watching his film earlier in the offseason but it is hard to be optimistic after what we saw from the second-round pick last year.
While Hellams wasn't outstanding as a rookie, he was certainly better than the guy he replaced. Who knows, maybe Grant can have a breakout year, but, for now, it is disappointing that this team seems to be stuck in the same trap as they were last year.