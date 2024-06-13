Blogging Dirty
3 new players that will thrill Falcons fans all season long

Falcons fans should be excited about these three new players.

By Grayson Freestone

Clemson v South Carolina
Clemson v South Carolina / Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages
2. Darnell Mooney, WR

Darnell Mooney has been in the same scenario that Kyle Pitts and Drake London have been—he would get open and then see a pass sail right over his head. We will now see what those three look like with accurate passes heading his direction.

Mooney is a former 1,000-yard receiver so we know he can be explosive. When you look at some of his recent plays, it is obvious that those stats are still possible. He is a slick route-runner, makes circus catches, and can do this with the ball in his hands:

The former Bears receiver will pair nicely with the big-bodied Drake London.

