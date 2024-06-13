3 new players that will thrill Falcons fans all season long
Falcons fans should be excited about these three new players.
2 of 3
2. Darnell Mooney, WR
Darnell Mooney has been in the same scenario that Kyle Pitts and Drake London have been—he would get open and then see a pass sail right over his head. We will now see what those three look like with accurate passes heading his direction.
Mooney is a former 1,000-yard receiver so we know he can be explosive. When you look at some of his recent plays, it is obvious that those stats are still possible. He is a slick route-runner, makes circus catches, and can do this with the ball in his hands:
The former Bears receiver will pair nicely with the big-bodied Drake London.