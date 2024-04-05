3 non-defensive prospects the Falcons will consider in the first round
Three players the Falcons could target in the first round of the draft that aren't on defense.
Malik Nabers would be best suited for a team that already has a big number-one wide receiver. If he can play freely then he will be an excellent player in the NFL.
Teams ahead of the Falcons will strongly consider him but they will be relying on him to be their top target. If those teams stay away then the Falcons should snag the talented, explosive receiver.
The front office has focused on making this Falcons offense more explosive. They could put the cherry on top by selecting Malik Nabers who would thrive with Drake London opposite him.