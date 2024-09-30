3 Observations from Kirk Cousins Week 4 performance in Atlanta Falcons win
By Nick Halden
2. Turnover issues continue for Kirk
Early turnover struggles have plagued the Atlanta Falcons quarterback. The ball has consistently been put in harm's way and that was the case yet again on Sunday. Cousins now has four interceptions on the year and put the ball on the ground after it was swatted out by the pass rush. Thankfully there was a linemen nearby and the possession was saved.
Still, you cannot turn the ball over this consistently when your team isn't scoring. Interceptions are part of the game and when this offense is clicking they must be accepted. However, when you're in this type of game you must be able to manage the game and protect the football.
A part of this is Zac Robinson's fault for not establishing the run early and asking Cousins to do too much. Kirk's decision-making is improving but the turnovers still must go in the other direction. Out of Kirk's four interceptions on the year three have been completely head-scratching. One could be excused considering the blindside hit that popped the ball into the air and created the chance at a pick, regardless of the reasoning the turnovers have to be cut down.