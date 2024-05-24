3 Offensive players who could become surprise contributors for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
2. Avery Williams
The Atlanta Falcons badly missed Avery Williams in the 2023 season. Any opinion otherwise is obviously not informed by watching Mike Hughes attempts in the return game. Williams is such great depth in his ability to back up multiple positions while still filling the role of kick returner.
Despite drafting a back the Falcons should still expect Williams to be the third option behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Williams has a history as a corner as well and will be an emergency member of the secondary if injuries were to force the utility player into action.
This brings us to Williams could prove to have the most value and surprise fans this year. The new kick off rules are going to allow the chance for far more big plays and benefit small shifty return men who can make one cut and push the ball down the field. The type of player the new kickoff is going to help is exactly who Avery Williams was pre-injury.
If the utility player can return close to form, there is no reason to believe that he won't be able to take full advantage of the new rules and make a handful of big plays for Atlanta.