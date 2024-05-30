3 offseason mistakes already hurting the Atlanta Falcons in OTAs
What offseason mistakes are already apparent during Atlanta Falcons OTAs?
2 of 3
2. Not aggressively pursuing an edge rusher
The biggest weakness of the roster is edge rusher. It is an annual problem for the Atlanta Falcons and they had numerous opportunities to fix that this offseason.
In free agency, they should have gone all in on Danielle Hunter or Jonathan Greenard. They had money—even with the Kirk Cousins signing—to make a run at either guy but didn't.
While they landed Bralen Trice in the draft, they had other opportunities to land elite talents. I liked the Michael Penix Jr. pick so I can't say they made a mistake passing on Laiatu Latu at pick eight. What I can say is that they should have pulled off a trade back into the first round for Latu—as they were rumored to be interested in doing.