3 offseason mistakes already hurting the Atlanta Falcons in OTAs
3. Not finding cornerback depth in the draft
Terry Fontenot said after the draft that their board and draft position never matched at the cornerback position. However, sometimes you have to take a position even if there might be prospects available who are slightly better.
During the first session of OTAs A.J. Terrell and Antonio Hamilton did not participate. That insignificant development makes you realize how doomed the defense is if Terrell misses any time in 2024.
Clark Phillips already has too much pressure on him to be the other boundary corner. If either starters get hurt then we are talking about Antonio Hamilton or Kevin King being a starter—that isn't a good thought.
There were plenty of opportunities to take a corner with one of their eight draft picks. They didn't and that could cost them dearly in 2024.