3 Overreactions to Atlanta Falcons first preseason action
By Nick Halden
3. Any real concern over Atlanta's quarterback depth
Michael Penix Jr. was the best quarterback on the field on Friday night. The drop off from Penix to Taylor Heinicke was alarming for those who watched the entire game. Rourke took over from Heinicke and his play wasn't much better. Both players consistently missed open receivers and put the ball in harm's way.
Rourke did make a nice play to give Atlanta a chance to tie the score at the end of the game. However, both players struggled and didn't look close to capable NFL backups or starters. This should simply signal the end of Heinicke's time in Atlanta.
Rourke should be the emergency quarterback with Cousins the starter and Penix the backup. As ugly as the quarterback play was at the end of the game there isn't any reason for concern. If the Falcons are forced to go to their third option at the position for any extended period of time the season is already over.
Cousins and Penix are more than enough depth at the position to allow a project player like Rourke time to develop. Despite how it looked the Falcons have great depth at quarterback and have zero cause for concern.